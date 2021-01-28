Cloudy with a breeze to close the week before precipitation returns Saturday

A warm front is lifting through the area early this morning and stirring up southerly winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



That will gradually warm us up over the next couple of days but this morning it is adding a bite to an already chilly start.



Temperatures will end up climbing into the mid to upper 20s with plenty of cloud cover overhead.



While temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, the lowered amount of sunshine and stronger wind will make it feel cooler than it is.



The clouds will stick around into tomorrow with temperatures in the mid to upper teens tonight and highs near freezing Friday.



By Saturday, we will have our next system move into the area.



It will start as a mix of light rain and snow with a bit of freezing rain briefly mixing in as we change to all snow late in the afternoon.



Accumulations look light with an inch or two possible, mainly east of Interstate 29.



More on that weekend precipitation chance through the day on News 4.