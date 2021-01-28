Decision reserved on Canadian fashion mogul Nygard’s bail

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will remain in jail for at least another week despite his lawyers laying out an updated bail plan. Nyard, was arrested last month on U.S. charges that alleging he sexually abused women and girls after luring them into his orbit with opportunities in fashion and modeling over the last 25 years. The U.S. wants him extradited. Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg says she needs time to decide whether Nygard should be released and has reserved her decision until Feb. 5.