EU warns Hungary to change migrant policy as Frontex departs

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is appealing to Hungary to change tack on asylum policy and respect migrant rights. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson’s call came after the EU’s border agency took the unprecedented step of suspending its operations in Hungary. Johansson said Thursday that “the right to apply for asylum is a fundamental human right.” She says she expects “Hungary to change their policy and to let people to apply for asylum on their territory.” Frontex says it’s halting work in Hungary until the nationalist government brings its laws into line with a top EU court ruling that Budapest is denying migrants the right to apply for asylum and unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones.”