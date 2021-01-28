Fundraiser for service dog in Norfolk reaches goal

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska community has come together to raise money for a young boy with epilepsy.

9-year old Gunner Hemenway of Norfolk needed a service dog to help him when he has seizures.

A specially trained seizure dog costs about 28-thousand dollars. So the family started a fundraising campaign on several different platforms. The fundraisers closed yesterday, with the full amount raised. Gunner's mom says the dog, named Rocket, will have a huge impact on her son's life.

"The dog will ring a bell to let us know he’s having a seizure. The dog will also be trained to get his emergency medications. So, it will just really help us to have a piece of mind and give some independence back to my 9 year old" said Andi Mortland, Gunner's mom.

Mortland says she couldn't be more grateful for Northeast Nebraska and the Norfolk community for all they've done to help out.