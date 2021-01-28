Skip to Content

Fundraiser for service dog in Norfolk reaches goal

New
5:53 pm Content Bucket

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Nebraska community has come together to raise money for a young boy with epilepsy.

9-year old Gunner Hemenway of Norfolk needed a service dog to help him when he has seizures.

A specially trained seizure dog costs about 28-thousand dollars. So the family started a fundraising campaign on several different platforms. The fundraisers closed yesterday, with the full amount raised. Gunner's mom says the dog, named Rocket, will have a huge impact on her son's life.

"The dog will ring a bell to let us know he’s having a seizure. The dog will also be trained to get his emergency medications. So, it will just really help us to have a piece of mind and give some independence back to my 9 year old" said Andi Mortland, Gunner's mom.

Mortland says she couldn't be more grateful for Northeast Nebraska and the Norfolk community for all they've done to help out.

Brett Mayerson

More Stories

Skip to content