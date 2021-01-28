GAO makes new recommendations related to pandemic response

The U.S. Government Accountability Office is making some new recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office has continued to report on its ongoing monitoring and oversight efforts related to the pandemic. One recommendation is that the Department of Health and Human Services should create an expert committee that includes knowledgeable health care professionals from the public and private sectors, academia, and nonprofits or use an existing one to systematically review and inform the alignment of ongoing data collection and reporting standards for key health indicators.