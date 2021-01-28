GOP’s Rep. Jim Jordan won’t seek Portman’s US Senate seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a fiery Donald Trump supporter, won’t run to succeed Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced this week he isn’t going to seek a third term in 2022. The eighth-term congressman’s name surfaced soon after Portman’s announcement as a potential strong contender in what’s expected to be a crowded GOP field. Six-term Rep. Bill Johnson, from heavily pro-Trump southeast Ohio, former Rep. Jim Renacci from central Ohio and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, and at least two current Ohio Cabinet officials are viewed as potential GOP candidates. Several Democrats are weighing a run.