In Wyoming, Cheney faces blowback for vote to impeach Trump

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — House Republicans are expected to vote in the coming days on whether to oust congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming from their third-ranking leadership post over her vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Back in Cheney’s GOP-dominated home state, momentum is growing for a statewide GOP censure and a 2022 primary opponent. Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, an ardent Trump ally from Florida, urged about 1,000 people Thursday at an anti-Cheney rally in Cheyenne to vote her out. Gaetz said, “Washington, D.C., mythologizes the establishment powerbrokers like Liz Cheney for climbing in a deeply corrupt game. But there are more of us than there are of them.”