Iowa star Garza still stews over blocked shot as Illini loom

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza is still stewing over one of his rare moments of failure in his Iowa basketball career. It happened in the final seconds against Illinois last March when Kofi Cockburn blocked what would have been a game-tying shot. Garza says he still asks himself what he could have done better on the play. Garza will see Cockburn for the first time since then when the No. 7 Hawkeyes and No. 19 Illinois meet in Champaign on Friday night.