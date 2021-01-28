Jan. 28: Iowa reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths, including 1 in Woodbury County

(KTIV) – State health officials reported 1,264 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 315,170 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 316,434 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 279,684 have recovered, an increase of 1,854 since yesterday.

The state has reported 32 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 4,532.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (279,684) and the number of deaths (4,532) from the total number of cases (316,434) shows there are currently 32,218 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,179 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,459,921 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has slightly decreased to 10.1%, which is down from the 10.2% reported yesterday.

According to the health department's latest report, 391 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 408 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 80 are in the ICU with 32 on ventilators. State data shows 64% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 60 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,888 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 22 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,184. To date, 12,177 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported one additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 182.

A total of 18 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 11 are county residents.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH reported 15 new cases for a total of 3,993 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,709 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 31.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,742 total positive cases have been reported, an increase of six cases since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,531 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related death, keeping its death toll to 21.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,905. Of those cases, 1,694 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,542 total cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,542 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 3,298 have recovered.

There has been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 70.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had one additional case bringing its total to 4,608. Of those cases, 4,274 have recovered.

There have been no additional deaths in Sioux County, keeping its total to 59.