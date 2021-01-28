Fire station in Alton, IA in need of expansion, asking for community’s support

ALTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A local fire station is looking to expand their facility, but they need the help from the community to make that dream come true.

"Right now we are very cramped in our quarters creating some safety issues for us," said Fire Chief Quintin Vanes of the Alton Fire Department.

The Alton Fire Department and EMS has the opportunity of expanding their current fire station.

Something Chief Vanes said is desperately needed for a number of reasons. Which includes a lack of space for extractors and washing machines to clean their gear.

"The fact that we don't have it readily available you tend to put it off, then it's to late, and that's a major safety concern when you are dealing with the carcinogens and the smoke and everything that deals with that that stuff stays on the equipment those guys breath that in and that's a health risk to our members," said Vanes.

The addition will be 8,800 square feet and will house four new bays, a scrub room, a bunker gear room, a maintenance room, and a meeting and training facility area.

Vanes said the extra space will allow them to adequately train firefighters so they can better serve the community.

"Keeping us trained and up to date on guidelines, keeping us on top of our game is primarily for the community and responding to them, protecting, serving, and being to their aid when they need us the most," said Vanes.

A long time Alton resident, Pam Plathe said her vote is a yes.

"It's a very committed community, we all help each other out and I think this new addition and update of new equipment will be good for our community," said Plathe.

The preliminary budget cost is $2 million.

An open house will be held on Feb. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All community members are invited.

The bond election will be held on March 2. The fire chief said the new addition will not affect property tax.

Vanes said years ago the community voted on collecting local option sales tax to help with debt relief. That's where the money for the new addition will come from.

The fire station needs 60% of votes in order to move forward with the project.