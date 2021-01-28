Madison man whose arrest sparked protest receives probation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Black man whose arrest last summer ignited a violent protest in Madison, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to two years of probation and time served on a federal extortion charge. Devonere Johnson was accused of threatening to destroy a downtown business on June 22, during protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Johnson pleaded guilty to the extortion charge in November and was sentenced Wednesday. His June 23 arrest sparked a protest during which two statues on the Capitol grounds were toppled, there was an attempt to burn the City-County Building and a state senator was assaulted.