MMC voters asked to approve a school bond referendum, community response mostly positive

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) -- In the fall of 2019, the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn school district voters defeated a $20 million bond issue. Now, they are being asked to vote again.

On Tuesday, March 2, voters will go to the polls to answer three questions.

First, they will be asked to authorize the increase of the tax levy rate to fund several potential projects.

Those projects include additions to the high school and elementary school building, and changes to parking around the building.

The second question asks for a bond of $18 million to fund those projects.

The final question asks for a $2.1 million bond to fund a daycare facility that would be added to the elementary school wing.

Community reaction around the issue is mixed. But the district's superintendent said the response has been mostly positive because of the need for the upgrades.

With a 70-year-old elementary school building and a 60-year-old high school building, some members of the MMC community say changes need to be made.

For Marcus resident and mother of four, Ginell Wetter, the bond referendum is much-needed.

"Our school is old. I'm not trying to be mean, but it's just aging so we need to do some remodeling and fix things up or it's just going to cost us more in the long run," said Wetter.

Wetter said it's an investment not only for the students but for other members of the community.

Dairy farmer Mark Wilcox agrees, who said many in the agriculture community would like to see these projects go through.

"The analogy I would make is any production agriculture that we do -- nobody is in a 70-year-old building anymore," said Wilcox.

Even with the potential tax levy increase, many in the community say improvements to school must be made.

"When you look at any school around us their taxes are higher than ours and they do have some nicer facilities than we do, so our taxes will go up, but I think it's an investment in our community, in our school, in our futures," said Wetter.

A community meeting will be held on Feb. 22 in the school gym to answer questions from the community.