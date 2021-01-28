Morocco’s king to kick off virus vaccination drive

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI is expected to start his country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign Thursday. The North African kingdom received its first shipments of vaccine doses in recent days from China’s Sinopharm and Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca. The first in line for vaccinations are health professionals and other front-line workers such as security forces, and people over 75. Morocco has one of Africa’s most advanced vaccination programs, though the continent remains well behind richer countries in inoculating its citizens against the still-spreading virus. The Moroccan vaccination will be free of charge.