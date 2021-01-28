Nation’s first second gentleman makes first solo outing

Nation’s first second gentleman makes first solo outingNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff has made his first solo outing as America’s first second gentleman. The spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris chose to highlight the issue of food insecurity. He met Thursday with representatives of a nonprofit organization that has the dual mission of working to decrease food insecurity and increase economic opportunity. Emhoff says he wants to use his groundbreaking role as the first male spouse of a vice president to elevate the issue.