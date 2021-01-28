Nebraska reports 813 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional four deaths linked to the virus

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 813 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 189,597.

Four new deaths were reported, with 1,921 COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 341 hospitalizations in Nebraska on Thursday, due to the virus. A total of 5,775 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 919,385 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 729,311 tests have come back negative and 134,492 people have recovered.

As of Thursday, a total of 254,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Wednesday, pushing the county total to 3,780.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, increasing the county's total to 819. Of those cases, 704 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Thursday, pushing the county total to 601. Of those cases, 528 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Thursday, with a total of 1,052 cases. Of those cases, 905 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Thursday, pushing the county total to 991. Of those cases, 927 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from this update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.