Norfolk to host Parkinson’s Disease outreach program at YMCA.

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk, Nebraska has been chosen as a location for a Parkinson's Disease outreach program.

Fitness programs for patients with Parkinson's have been held at the Norfolk YMCA for more than six years, according to managers at the facility.

They say it resulted in a working relationship between the Y and Parkinson's Nebraska and the ability to secure two grants.

The Norfolk Y now will be able to expand its offerings for Parkinson's patients.

"We also received a grant here at the YMCA and we are starting an evening Parkinson’s support group. So if anyone has any questions and want to join our support group they can contact me here at the YMCA. And we also got a grant for dance for Parkinson’s which will be another program that we will be adding this year as well" said Tina Collison, group fitness director at the Norfolk YMCA.

The support group meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 pm. If you would like to learn more about the Parkinson's program at the Norfolk YMCA, click here.