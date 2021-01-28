NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by thousands. That’s according to a new report from the state attorney general that dealt a blow to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s claims that his state is doing better than others in protecting its most vulnerable. The report based on a limited number of homes concluded the actual count could be 56% higher, backing up the findings of an Associated Press investigation last year. If that pattern holds, the official 8,711 nursing home toll could actually be more than 13,000, highest in the nation.