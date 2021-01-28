Skip to Content

Philadelphia police commissioner defends protest response

2:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has defended her actions during days of widespread protests against police brutality this summer. She held a news conference Thursday after an independent report harshly criticized her direct decision-making. The critique came in a report conducted by two independent firms and released by the city controller’s office on Wednesday. Critics and protesters have denounced the city’s use of tear gas and other less-than-lethal munitions during at least three incidents. In one instance, officers fired at protesters who had made their way onto Interstate 676 and were trapped by police vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

