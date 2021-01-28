Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Several allies and supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been detained in Moscow. The detentions early Thursday came after mass protests last Saturday demanding Navalny’s release from prison drew tens of thousands to the streets in over 100 Russian cities. Navalny’s top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny’s brother Oleg. All four are reported to be suspects in a criminal probe into alleged violations of coronavirus regulations during last week’s mass rally in Moscow.