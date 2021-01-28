Second man arrested for connection to Norfolk, NE shooting

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Another Norfolk, Nebraska man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred back on Jan. 24.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, 20-year-old Carlos Jimenez was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He was held inthe Norfolk City Jail with a $50,000 bond.

On Jan. 24, Norfolk police responded to gunshots in the 1300 block of Park Avenue at about 11:09 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned several gunshot were fired at a residence by a passing vehicle.

Police say on Jan. 25, 23-year-old Marquis Granville, also from Norfolk, was arrested for connection with the shooting. Granville was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted first degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.