South Dakota Department of Health asking for volunteer assistance with COVID-19 vaccinations

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) - The South Dakota Department of Health is asking residents to volunteer to help assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The Department of Health launched a volunteer registration portal where anyone, even those without a medical background, can apply.



Volunteers, who register, can select the type of work they are seeking and will answer questions about the skills and experiences they have.

South Dakota's Secretary of Health said this was created in response to an outpouring of support and willingness to help bring the pandemic to an end.



The state's health department said volunteers who are willing to assist in medical settings, may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.