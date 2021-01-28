Sweden: Student injured in ax, knife incident at school

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man in his 20s suspected of entering a Swedish high school wielding an ax and a knife and slightly injuring one student has been apprehended, police said. The incident occurred Thursday in Fridhemsberg, a town 75 kilometers (47 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. It was being investigated on suspicion of preparation for murder and arson, police said in a statement. Witnesses described a man wearing a helmet and yellow clothes entering the school with a knife and an ax. He was later seen leaving the premises. Police spokesman Anders Wiss told a press conference that the man’s motive was unknown and declined to comment on press reports that he was a former student.