Taliban violence raises questions about US troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the Taliban’s refusal to meet commitments to reduce violence in Afghanistan is raising questions about whether all U.S. troops will be able to leave by May as required under the peace agreement. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. stands by its commitment for a full U.S. troop withdrawal, but the agreement also calls for the Taliban to cut ties with al-Qaida and reduce violence. The Biden administration has said it is taking a close look at the peace deal, which was signed last February with the Trump White House. There are now about 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, mainly conducting counterterror operations.