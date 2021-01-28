Texas takes on Biden but Republicans keep distance from AG

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden’s agenda was dealt an early blow by a court in Texas this week. But the embattled Republican attorney general who sued the new administration is getting little public support from his party, even as they cheer the results. Attorney General Ken Paxton is being investigated by the FBI over bribery and abuse-of-office accusations from his former deputies. The Associated Press asked Texas’ more than 100 GOP state lawmakers if they had confidence in Paxton. Only two responded, saying they have no reason to question Paxton’s performance and are waiting for the results of the investigation.