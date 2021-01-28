Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:28 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Pella 54, Grinnell 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 55, Heartland Christian 37

Emmetsburg 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 35

English Valleys, North English 47, Lone Tree 40

Grundy Center 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 54

Lenox 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 28

Lynnville-Sully 75, Keota 20

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, George-Little Rock 27

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Sioux Center 39

South Hamilton, Jewell 46, South Hardin 33

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Stanton 55, CAM, Anita 41

Union Community, LaPorte City 46, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38

Unity Christian 58, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

West Lyon, Inwood 55, West Sioux 18

West Marshall, State Center 48, Nevada 35

Blue Grass Tournament=

Melcher-Dallas 37, Murray 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

