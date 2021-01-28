Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

8:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Burke 80, Boyd County, Neb. 39

Ethan 60, Mitchell Christian 20

Mitchell 64, Brookings 42

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Watertown 61, West Central 53

Yankton 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Burke 58, Boyd County, Neb. 46

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Alcester-Hudson 38

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 19

Garretson 65, Parker 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Sully Buttes 40

Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 8

Lower Brule 55, Mobridge-Pollock 49

Philip 54, Dupree 51

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dakota Valley 63

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26

Vermillion 56, Dell Rapids 33

Waubay/Summit 59, Great Plains Lutheran 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

