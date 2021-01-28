Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Burke 80, Boyd County, Neb. 39
Ethan 60, Mitchell Christian 20
Mitchell 64, Brookings 42
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Watertown 61, West Central 53
Yankton 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Burke 58, Boyd County, Neb. 46
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Alcester-Hudson 38
Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 19
Garretson 65, Parker 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Sully Buttes 40
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 8
Lower Brule 55, Mobridge-Pollock 49
Philip 54, Dupree 51
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dakota Valley 63
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26
Vermillion 56, Dell Rapids 33
Waubay/Summit 59, Great Plains Lutheran 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/