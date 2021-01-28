Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56
Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39
Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47
Hemingford 31, Leyton 30
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53
Norfolk 55, Columbus 43
North Central 56, CWC 12
Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32
Shelton 64, Overton 31
Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49
Kearney Catholic 63, Aquinas 27
Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Central Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Aurora 42, Seward 30
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cross County 64, East Butler 43
McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45
Osceola 39, Giltner 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37
Norris 66, Bennington 51
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57
Consolation=
Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46
Semifinal=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37
Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40
Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46
Cedar Bluffs 34, College View Academy 33
Central City 55, David City 47
Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23
Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37
Crofton 50, Pierce 21
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21
Franklin 43, Loomis 24
Gering 74, Bayard 59
Guardian Angels 81, Mead 38
Harvard 58, Elba 35
Heartland 32, Friend 17
Hemingford 62, Leyton 40
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25
Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46
North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26
O’Neill 40, West Holt 12
Palmer 46, Riverside 28
Plainview 61, Randolph 32
Ponca 49, Wynot 37
Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43
Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20
Shelton 44, Overton 36
Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33
South Platte 63, Garden County 29
Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15
Tri County 52, Lewiston 44
Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28
Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27
Central Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Crete 59, Seward 28
Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34
York 53, Aurora 31
Cross Roads Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29
Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Blair 54, Norris 39
Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29
Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43
Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27
Semifinal=
Beatrice 46, Platteview 42
Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/