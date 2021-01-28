Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56

Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39

Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47

Hemingford 31, Leyton 30

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Central 56, CWC 12

Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32

Shelton 64, Overton 31

Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49

Kearney Catholic 63, Aquinas 27

Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Aurora 42, Seward 30

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cross County 64, East Butler 43

McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45

Osceola 39, Giltner 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37

Norris 66, Bennington 51

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57

Consolation=

Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46

Semifinal=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 37

Battle Creek 49, Howells/Dodge 40

Burke, S.D. 58, Boyd County 46

Cedar Bluffs 34, College View Academy 33

Central City 55, David City 47

Central Valley 48, Heartland Lutheran 23

Cornerstone Christian 55, Heartland Christian, Iowa 37

Crofton 50, Pierce 21

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Johnson-Brock 21

Franklin 43, Loomis 24

Gering 74, Bayard 59

Guardian Angels 81, Mead 38

Harvard 58, Elba 35

Heartland 32, Friend 17

Hemingford 62, Leyton 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Kenesaw 37, Deshler 25

Lincoln High 51, Kearney 46

North Bend Central 60, Wisner-Pilger 26

O’Neill 40, West Holt 12

Palmer 46, Riverside 28

Plainview 61, Randolph 32

Ponca 49, Wynot 37

Ravenna 47, Elm Creek 43

Rock Hills, Kan. 43, Red Cloud 20

Shelton 44, Overton 36

Sioux County 53, Hay Springs 33

South Platte 63, Garden County 29

Sutton 62, Sandy Creek 15

Tri County 52, Lewiston 44

Wakefield 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 37

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Neumann 52, Grand Island Central Catholic 28

Columbus Scotus 29, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Kearney Catholic 32, Archbishop Bergan 27

Central Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Crete 59, Seward 28

Grand Island Northwest 44, Adams Central 34

York 53, Aurora 31

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cross County 48, Shelby/Rising City 29

Exeter/Milligan 55, Osceola 32

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Blair 54, Norris 39

Elkhorn North 61, Bennington 49

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29

Hitchcock County 44, Paxton 43

Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31

Trailblazer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Plattsmouth 42, Ralston 27

Semifinal=

Beatrice 46, Platteview 42

Wahoo 48, Nebraska City 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

