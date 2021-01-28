UN refugee agency: Asylum ‘under attack’ on Europe’s borders

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency is warning that asylum is “under attack” at Europe’s borders, calling on countries to investigate and stop illegal “pushbacks” and expulsions. UNHCR said new arrivals to the European Union continue to decline each year, with 95,000 arrivals by sea and land last year — a drop of 23% compared to 2019 and by one-third compared to 2018 when over 141,000 arrived. UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs said the situation should be manageable, expressing regret that the issue of asylum remains “politicized and divisive” despite the declining numbers.