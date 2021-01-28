EU explores legal avenues amid AstraZeneca vaccine dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is looking at legal means to guarantee the delivery of all the COVID-19 vaccine doses it bought from AstraZeneca and other drugmakers. EU regulators are expected to authorize use of the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University. However, officials in Brussels have quarreled with AstraZeneca after the pharmaceutical company said it would deliver smaller than expected supplies to the 27 EU nations. AstraZeneca cited reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe, but the EU suspects doses produced in Europe have been directed elsewhere. EU Council President Charles Michel said Thursday that the EU “should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal.”