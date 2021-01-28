Virus aid, no new taxes top US gambling industry 2021 goals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry wants additional financial aid from the next round of coronavirus stimulus legislation, and promises to fight new or higher taxes on its operations as it works to recover from the pandemic. Bill Miller, president of the American Gaming Association, says the industry also wants liability protections as it continues to reopen amid the virus outbreak, and would like to see federal stimulus of tourism, including meetings and conventions. In an online speech Thursday, Miller predicted the gambling industry’s fortunes will improve this year, particularly in the second half, as more people become immunized and economic activity picks up.