WVa man arrested near Capitol; gun, ammunition found in car

Authorities say a West Virginia man concerned about the presidential election outcome has been arrested near the U.S. Capitol. Police said they found a pistol and ammunition in the man’s car Wednesday. Seventy-one-year-old Dennis Warren Westover of South Charleston was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and other offenses. U.S. Capitol police say they found the car parked Wednesday in the middle of a Washington intersection and the driver walking in the road close to the Capitol. Police say Westover was animated and shouting at National Guard members inside a fence line. Authorities said they found a pistol and 20 bullets in Westover’s vehicle.