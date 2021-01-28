Yellowstone visitation remained high despite virus closure

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials reported more than 3.8 million people visited Yellowstone National Park last year despite the closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, down only 5% compared to 2019. The Billings Gazette reported that the park closed March 24 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and was closed all of April. The two entrances in Wyoming reopened on May 18 and the three entrances in Montana reopened June 1. Officials say visitation in September and October were the busiest on record with more than 837,000 people in September and more than 359,000 people in October. In comparison, visitation at Yellowstone reached 4 million in 2019, 4.11 million in 2018 and 2017 and 4.25 million in 2016.