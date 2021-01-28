Zendaya, Shonda Rhimes others react to death of Cicely Tyson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celebrities from Zendaya, Robin Thede and Shonda Rhimes have offered their reaction to the death of Cicely Tyson. The pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” died Thursday at 96. Emmy-winning actor Zendaya says was “one of the greatest.” Thede thought Tyson was “one of those legends you’d hoped we would have forever.” Meanwhile, Rhimes calls the actor’s loss an extraordinary one. And Soledad O’Brien recalled a story of how much Tyson was revered.