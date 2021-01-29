72-year-old Scotch whisky fetches over $54,000 in auction

HONG KONG (AP) — A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland has fetched more than $54,000 in an auction in Hong Kong. It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, was offered in an auction. It was auctioned off by Bonhams, fetching a price of $54,300 including premium. The whisky, the oldest from the Glen Grant distillery, is in a Dartington crystal decanter with an American black walnut presentation box. Despite the economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high.