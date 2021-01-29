Beverly Hills doctor sentenced in massive medical scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Beverly Hills doctor who authorities say performed unnecessary surgeries on patients in one of the nation’s largest medical insurance fraud schemes has been sentenced. Dr. Mario Rosenberg was sentenced Friday to probation and community service. He’ll also have to pay nearly $3 million in restitution. Prosecutors say he and 18 others took part in an Orange County-based scheme to recruit thousands of healthy people to undergo unnecessary and dangerous operations, which were then billed to insurers. The $154 million scheme ended in 2008 with 19 people being indicted. Rosenberg pleaded no contest in 2014 to felony insurance fraud