China derecognizes British National Overseas passport

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will no longer recognize the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document or form of identification amid a bitter feud with London over a plan to allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship. The announcement Friday by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson throws up new uncertainty around the plan just hours after the U.K. said it would begin taking applications for what are called BNO visas starting from late Sunday. Under the plan, as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live in work in the U.K. for five years then apply for citizenship. Demand soared after Beijing last year imposed a sweeping new national security law on the former British colony.