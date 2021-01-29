Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus has unveiled anti-corruption measures to counter public disenchantment following a scandal involving the country’s defunct citizenship-for-investment program. President Nicos Anastasiades called the string of measures announced Friday the nation’s “greatest-ever intervention” to battle the perception that crooked officials operate unchecked. The measures include establishing an anti-corruption task force and an “integrity service” to vet officials’ personal assets for potential conflicts of interest. Penalties for corruption-related crimes will be beefed up and the public will get online access to anti-corruption investigations. Anastasiades has been a target of anger suggesting that corruption was permitted to blossom during his 8-year tenure.