Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports, accused of violating Title IX

Dartmouth College says its reinstating five sports that it eliminated last year and will do an external review of the athletic department’s policies, practices, and governance, after being accused of not offering equal intercollegiate participation opportunities to women as compared to men. The school announced in July that it was getting rid of women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing to help address a projected $150 million financial deficit because of the coronavirus and give them more flexibility in admissions. Dartmouth on Friday released a joint statement with members of the women’s golf, swimming and diving teams as part of a resolution of threatened legal action.