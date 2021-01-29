EU, AstraZeneca publish redacted contract in vaccine dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and AstraZeneca have made public a heavily redacted version of their coronavirus vaccine agreement, which lies at the heart of a dispute over how many shots the pharmaceutical company should be supplying the EU’s 27 nations. The contract agreed to last year allows the EU’s member countries to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for a further 100 million doses. The EU said it has invested $408 million to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s serum at four factories, but it lashed out at the British-Swedish drugmaker this week after it said it wouldn’t be able to deliver the 80 million doses that it hoped to provide initially.