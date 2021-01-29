Free financial literacy program available to community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Telco Triad Community Credit Union is bringing financial literacy to students and members of the community for free.

Telco Triad has teamed up with Banzai, a program that provides education on real-life financial issues.

Timothy Piepho, CEO of Telco Triad, said the partnership has already been used in 11 local schools, through 40 different teachers, affecting more than 3,300 students.

They began sponsoring schools in Sioux City, Denison and Spencer in 2017.

Piepho said they are now making Banzai available for free, online, to all community members.

"Well we're finding that a lot of people really could use help with financial literacy. Knowing how to handle different projects, family situations, and especially during this COVID season, it's very useful." said Piepho.

Piepho said you can access the Banzai program through the Telco Triad website, or click here.