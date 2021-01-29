Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:41 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49

Semifinal=

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinal=

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 36, Superior 32

Battle Creek 39, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Chadron 54, Sidney 46

Diller-Odell 40, Freeman 28

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Hay Springs 33

Fillmore Central 49, Gibbon 24

Fremont 77, Norfolk 66

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 21

Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25

Gering 71, Alliance 29

Gordon/Rushville 42, Mitchell 41

Leyton 62, Minatare 26

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Millard North 50, Bellevue West 32

Millard South 73, Millard West 28

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Tri County 12

Omaha Benson 62, Omaha North 18

Omaha Burke 56, Bellevue East 54

Omaha Central 38, Gretna 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Hastings 35

Overton 44, Elm Creek 28

Ravenna 45, Centura 36

Schuyler 26, Boys Town 21

Shelton 34, Blue Hill 32

Silver Lake 51, Lawrence-Nelson 39

South Platte 50, Bayard 40

Southern 46, Johnson-Brock 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 43, Franklin 39

2021 East Husker Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Howells/Dodge 39, Stanton 36

Pender 62, Tekamah-Herman 18

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Archbishop Bergan 49

Semifinal=

Bishop Neumann 48, Columbus Scotus 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 36, Kearney Catholic 34

Central Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Crete 28, Holdrege 27

Cross Roads Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Cross County 41, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 35

Meridian 45, Exeter/Milligan 43

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 33

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arthur County 60, Brady 27

NCC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Douglas County West 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Fort Calhoun 41, Arlington 40

Semifinal=

Louisville 35, Yutan 30

Syracuse 55, Ashland-Greenwood 46

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40

Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Papillion-LaVista vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content