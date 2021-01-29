Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:30 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 27

Brandon Valley 57, Aberdeen Central 44

Canton 76, Freeman Academy 36

Chamberlain 62, Mobridge-Pollock 58

Colome 54, Platte-Geddes 50

Faith 74, Newell 34

Gregory 68, Gayville-Volin 39

Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Harrisburg 73, Watertown 41

Highmore-Harrold 56, Iroquois 32

Langford 66, Northwestern 42

Lyman 63, New Underwood 46

Rapid City Christian 84, Timber Lake 63

Wolsey-Wessington 79, Kimball/White Lake 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 45

Aberdeen Christian 42, Wilmot 27

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 34

Baltic 58, Chester 39

Bison 49, Kadoka Area 44

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 22

Colman-Egan 35, DeSmet 26

Deubrook 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51

Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Ethan 48, Howard 29

Flandreau 62, Garretson 34

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Gayville-Volin 53, Gregory 48

Hamlin 72, Webster 37

Harrisburg 53, Watertown 38

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Ipswich 38

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Sioux Valley 35

New Underwood 51, Lyman 28

O Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26

Pierre 51, Yankton 22

Scotland 57, Wagner 51

Tea Area 78, Madison 41

Wall 67, Timber Lake 52

Winner 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content