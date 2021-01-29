Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 27
Brandon Valley 57, Aberdeen Central 44
Canton 76, Freeman Academy 36
Chamberlain 62, Mobridge-Pollock 58
Colome 54, Platte-Geddes 50
Faith 74, Newell 34
Gregory 68, Gayville-Volin 39
Hanson 45, Bridgewater-Emery 41
Harrisburg 73, Watertown 41
Highmore-Harrold 56, Iroquois 32
Langford 66, Northwestern 42
Lyman 63, New Underwood 46
Rapid City Christian 84, Timber Lake 63
Wolsey-Wessington 79, Kimball/White Lake 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 45
Aberdeen Christian 42, Wilmot 27
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 34
Baltic 58, Chester 39
Bison 49, Kadoka Area 44
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 22
Colman-Egan 35, DeSmet 26
Deubrook 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51
Edgemont 43, Hay Springs, Neb. 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Ethan 48, Howard 29
Flandreau 62, Garretson 34
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Gayville-Volin 53, Gregory 48
Hamlin 72, Webster 37
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 38
Herreid/Selby Area 46, Ipswich 38
McCook Central/Montrose 73, Sioux Valley 35
New Underwood 51, Lyman 28
O Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26
Pierre 51, Yankton 22
Scotland 57, Wagner 51
Tea Area 78, Madison 41
Wall 67, Timber Lake 52
Winner 55, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/