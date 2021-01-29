Jan. 29: Iowa reports 45 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations at 383

(KTIV) – State health officials reported 947 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 316,434 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 317,381 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 281,200 have recovered, an increase of 1,516 since yesterday.

The state has reported 45 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 4,577.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (281,200) and the number of deaths (4,577) from the total number of cases (317,381) shows there are currently 31,604 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 3,776 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,463,697 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has slightly decreased to 10%, which is down from the 10.1% reported yesterday.

According to the health department's latest report, 383 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 391 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 82 are in the ICU with 29 on ventilators. State data shows 69% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 58 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,903 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 25 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,209. To date, 12,231 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related death in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 182.

A total of 16 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 10 are county residents.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH reported six new cases for a total of 3,999 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,715 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 32.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,747 total positive cases have been reported, an increase of five cases since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,537 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related death, keeping its death toll to 21.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County no new cases were reported, keeping the total to 1,905. Of those cases, 1,699 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 29.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,542 total cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 3,550 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 3,304 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 70.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had 12 additional cases bringing its total to 4,620. Of those cases, 4,313 have recovered.

There have been two additional deaths in Sioux County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 61.