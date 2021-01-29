Jury trials set to resume in Iowa on Feb. 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday-- for the first time since November-- jury trials in Woodbury County, and the state of Iowa are set to resume.

"We need to provide justice, and we need to keep the cases going," said Peggy Frericks, District Court Administrator of the 3rd District.

Jury trials were suspended back in November as COVID-19 cases surged in the county and statewide.

To properly social distance, District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks said they will be using off-site facilities. In Woodbury County, they will be using the Orpheum Theatre.

Jury pools will check-in, go through orientation, and complete part of the voir dire.

"Once the jury has been chosen and there is an actual panel of jurorist they will come back to the main courthouse," said Frericks.

The courthouse has been set up to protect jurors and trial participants.

"They are not all going to fit in the normal jury box, we've had to use the entire courtroom to ensure there is enough social distancing. We also have germ shields in place, we also have air purifiers in the court room which are a new addition since the first time around in resuming jury trials," said Frericks.

Because the jury will be spread throughout the courtroom to allow social distancing, there will be limited space for the public. But officials have prepared "overflow rooms" where you can watch the proceedings live in a separate room.

"We definitely want jurors to know that we are taking every precaution for COVID," said Frericks.

Frericks said their top priority is to keep everyone in the courtroom safe. But it is also important to keep the case flow going, and that justice is served.