Law allowing euthanasia in Portugal moves a step closer

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has approved the final wording of legislation allowing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill people. The law now goes to the country’s president, who could try to block it. Lawmakers voted Friday in favor of the law that combined five right-to-die bills passed last February. The bills went through committees where administrative procedures and other details of the euthanasia process were set out and merged into a single piece of legislation. The president must now decide whether to approve the law, veto it or send it to the Constitutional Court for review. Portugal’s Constitution states that human life is “sacrosanct,” though abortion has been legal in the country since 2007.