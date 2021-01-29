Moving on from QAnon? Experts say these tips could help

Experts and former QAnon believers say they have tips for anyone wondering how to talk to people consumed by the conspiracy theory. Those recommendations include listening instead of lecturing and changing the topic to shared experiences and interests. Mockery, they say, won’t work and could just further isolate the believer. As for people looking to step away from QAnon or other conspiracy theories, the experts recommend taking time away from social media and looking for offline ways to connect with others such as volunteering. One woman who left QAnon says yoga helped her move on, along with therapy.