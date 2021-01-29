Nebraska vaccine website sees 54,000 signups on 1st day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 54,000 people signed up for a coronavirus vaccine on the day that Nebraska’s new registration website went live, and state officials are seeking to assure residents that the elderly and vulnerable will still get priority. Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say the website’s launch on Thursday went smoothly. Nebraska residents can register for a vaccination at vaccinate.ne.gov. State officials say the website will only allow Nebraska residents to qualify, and there’s no need to rush because the site will determine who’s eligible based on the state’s vaccination plan and not how quickly people add their names to the list.