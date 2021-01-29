Nebraska loosens COVID-19 restrictions, 100% capacity will be allowed at indoor gatherings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Due to the lowering number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, Nebraska is moving to a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

According to a press release from the governor's office, starting Saturday, Jan. 30, Nebraska will move from the "blue" to "green phase." This will change some of the restrictions put in place to help manage the spread of the virus.

With this new phase, the maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75% to 100%.

State officials say organizes of gatherings of 500 or more people (1,000 or more in Douglas County) must still submit a reopening plan to their local health department and receive approval before holding their events.

Aside from this requirement, there are no restrictions on gatherings during this phase of the state's plan. However social distancing guidelines are still recommended.

Additionally, this new phase updates Nebraska's quarantine requirements.

Nebraskans who've been fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both doses of the vaccine, do not have to quarantine after a close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus or is experiencing symptoms.

Instead, they will be in the "self-monitor" category which includes wearing a mask for 14 days from the date of exposure and monitoring for symptoms.

While Nebraskans who have recovered from the virus in the past three months do not need to quarantine after a close contact, though they're encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

The phases of Nebraska's COVID-19 response plan are determined by the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled virus patients. As of Jan. 29, that percentage is below 10%, which is the threshold for the state to move to the "green" phase of the plan.

The latest report from Nebraska's health department shows there are 341 patients hospitalized due to the virus.