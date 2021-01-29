No. 17 Creighton looks to extend streak vs DePaul

No. 17 Creighton (12-4, 8-3) vs. DePaul (3-6, 1-6)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Creighton looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. Creighton has won by an average of 17 points in its last 12 wins over the Blue Demons. DePaul’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2015, a 70-60 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Charlie Moore, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Pauly Paulicap have collectively accounted for 50 percent of DePaul’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Creighton, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Bluejays points over their last five.DOMINANT DENZEL: Mahoney has connected on 36.2 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bluejays have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has an assist on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) across its previous three outings while Creighton has assists on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Creighton offense has turned the ball over on 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 22.6 percent of all DePaul possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Blue Demons are ranked 315th, nationally).

