Norfolk Parish holds annual March for Life

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - On Friday, Norfolk, Nebraska's Sacred Heart Parish hosted the annual March for life.

The pro-life march began at the Saint Mary's Church, and continued to the intersection of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, before heading back to the church.

Students in 7th through 12th grade in the parish schools took part, along with faculty, and other attendees.

Parish officials said the march looked different this year because of the coronavirus.

"Normally this would take place on a large scale on Washington DC where they would get between 400,000-500,000 people to March on the capital and because of COVID this year we are not able to do that so we are doing local events which are happening nationwide," said Revered Scott Schilmoeller of the Sacred Heart Parish.

Schilmoeller also said during the march it's important to remember the commandment to love thy neighbor as thyself.